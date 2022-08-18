WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Timing Issues During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Led To Rushed Ending

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 18, 2022

The main event on Wednesday ended with Kenny Omega picking up the win during his return match, defeating Dragon Lee with the One Winged Angel to advance in the AEW Trios Championship tournament.

In the concluding moments of the broadcast, Andrade El Idolo and Rush attacked Dragon Lee, taking him out with the Hammerlock DDT and removing his mask. The ending of the show felt rather rushed and according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, this was because it was indeed a rushed ending:

“The finish of the match, they were told, ‘Go right to the finish’. And I guess the original planning was to go longer. Everything in the last two minutes of the show was very rushed to fill in what was supposed to happen.”

Source: wrestletalk.com
Tags: #aew #dynamite

