AEW Rampage SPOILERS For Friday

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 18, 2022

AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode following the Dynamite event on Wednesday night from Charleston, West Virginia. Check out the results courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

- ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli came out with Wheeler Yuta to issue an open challenge for next week’s show. Dustin Rhodes came out to accept the challenge.

- Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defeated Private Party to retain the AEW World Tag Team titles.

- The Factory were playing cards backstage when an upset Powerhouse Hobbs arrived,. QT Marshall promised that they would take care of Ricky Starks.

- Hook defeated Zack Clayton to retain the FTW Championship. After the match, Angelo Parker and Matt Mernard cut a promo about challenging for the FTW title.

- Buddy Matthews (with Julia Hart) defeated Serpentico. Post-match, Miro brawled with Matthews.

- Athena defeated Penelope Ford with the eclipse. Post-match, Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan attacked Athena. Jade Cargill came to the ring and attacked Athena with the sledgehammer.

- Best Friends (Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, and Orange Cassidy) defeated The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Slim J, and Parker Boudreaux) to advance in the AEW Trios Tag Team title tournament. Best Friends won after Cassidy jumped off of Taylor's and Beretta's shoulders with a splash on Slim J.


