WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Rob Van Dam Criticizes WWE Roster For Being Too "Normal Looking"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 17, 2022

Rob Van Dam Criticizes WWE Roster For Being Too "Normal Looking"

During an appearance on The Ten Count, Rob Van Dam spoke about the possibility of returning to WWE.

“I kind of feel that if they wanted me there, that I’d be there. I feel like if they wanted me there, then I would be there. They would make it so that I would want to be there.”

“I don’t know what they wanna do, what their plan is, what their agenda is for all their talent now. They seem like they want more normal-looking people that normal-looking people can relate to. I really don’t even know.”

Van Dam said he does have interest in working with Riddle, he just doesn't see an avenue for it to happen.

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #rob van dam

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77964/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer