Rob Van Dam Criticizes WWE Roster For Being Too "Normal Looking"

During an appearance on The Ten Count, Rob Van Dam spoke about the possibility of returning to WWE.

“I kind of feel that if they wanted me there, that I’d be there. I feel like if they wanted me there, then I would be there. They would make it so that I would want to be there.”

“I don’t know what they wanna do, what their plan is, what their agenda is for all their talent now. They seem like they want more normal-looking people that normal-looking people can relate to. I really don’t even know.”