Kevin Owens Says Triple H "Rejuvenated Everybody" In WWE

Kevin Owens was recently a guest on the TWC show, where he spoke about Triple H's new position of power in WWE.

“Getting to work with Triple H again is really exciting because he’s obviously the reason I’m here, the reason I got my opportunity in WWE, my chance to go to tryout and eventually get signed and everything. When I first started out, I was in NXT for a few months and I got to work directly with him and it was so enlightening. I’ve been blessed to work with a lot of people that have tremendous minds for this industry.”