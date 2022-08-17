WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kevin Owens Says Triple H "Rejuvenated Everybody" In WWE

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 17, 2022

Kevin Owens Says Triple H "Rejuvenated Everybody" In WWE

Kevin Owens was recently a guest on the TWC show, where he spoke about Triple H's new position of power in WWE.

Getting to work with Triple H again is really exciting because he’s obviously the reason I’m here, the reason I got my opportunity in WWE, my chance to go to tryout and eventually get signed and everything. When I first started out, I was in NXT for a few months and I got to work directly with him and it was so enlightening. I’ve been blessed to work with a lot of people that have tremendous minds for this industry.

Owens continued.

It rejuvenated everybody, the atmosphere here is pretty great and it’s just cool to see where things go from here.

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #kevin owens

