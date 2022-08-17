Kevin Owens Says Triple H "Rejuvenated Everybody" In WWE

Kevin Owens was recently a guest on the TWC show, where he spoke about Triple H's new position of power in WWE.
“Getting to work with Triple H again is really exciting because he’s obviously the reason I’m here, the reason I got my opportunity in WWE, my chance to go to tryout and eventually get signed and everything. When I first started out, I was in NXT for a few months and I got to work directly with him and it was so enlightening. I’ve been blessed to work with a lot of people that have tremendous minds for this industry.”
Owens continued.
“It rejuvenated everybody, the atmosphere here is pretty great and it’s just cool to see where things go from here.“
⚡ WWE Fans Abuzz With Intrigue Over Car Crash On Monday's RAW
The Triple H regime is well underway and a new mystery storylinege segment on Monday's WWE RAW involving Kevin Owens, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H. [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 09, 2022 06:52AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com