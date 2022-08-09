WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Fans Abuzz With Intrigue Over Car Crash On Monday's RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 09, 2022

The Triple H regime is well underway and a new mystery storylinege segment on Monday's WWE RAW involving Kevin Owens, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H. and a car accident has fans abuzz.

The accident occurred just as Owens was being interviewed by Kevin Patrick, gloated about injuring Ezekiel before their match even started. Just as Owens was being interviewed, a black car in the background drove directly into a structure in the parking lot causing Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. to wonder what happened, they were close to the incident. This was followed by Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., and several WWE officials inspecting the crashed car.

Cameras then cut back to the interview with Owens as if nothing happened. Later in the night the crashed car was being loaded onto a tow truck and police officers were at the scene. Interestingly, WWE’s announcers did not acknowledge the incident at all and this has naturally got fans speculating as to why caused the crash.

During the main event between AJ Styles and The Miz, Styles celebrated his win with security is the background detaining someone who was revealed to be former NXT star Dexter Lumis. It remains unclear if Lumis’ appearance and the car crash were related.


Tags: #wwe #raw #kevin owens #dexter lumis

