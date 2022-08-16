Top WWE Superstar Reveals He Will Not Be At WWE Clash At The Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle is just 3 weeks away and is set to be one of the biggest WWE UK events in 30 years, but one major WWE Superstar will not be attending the event.

During an interview with Inside the Ropes, AJ Styles revealed he will not be at the September 3, event:

“I would love to put on a show. I don’t know that I have a story or anything, and it’s a shame. “There are plenty of other performers that have great stories, so I’m not saddened by the fact that I won’t be there because I know you guys are going to have such a great night with so many great matches.”

Styles also did not feature on the card for Summerslam 2022 or Money in the Bank 2022.

