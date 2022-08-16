WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Top WWE Superstar Reveals He Will Not Be At WWE Clash At The Castle

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 16, 2022

Top WWE Superstar Reveals He Will Not Be At WWE Clash At The Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle is just 3 weeks away and is set to be one of the biggest WWE UK events in 30 years, but one major WWE Superstar will not be attending the event.

During an interview with Inside the Ropes, AJ Styles revealed he will not be at the September 3, event:

“I would love to put on a show. I don’t know that I have a story or anything, and it’s a shame.

“There are plenty of other performers that have great stories, so I’m not saddened by the fact that I won’t be there because I know you guys are going to have such a great night with so many great matches.”

Styles also did not feature on the card for Summerslam 2022 or Money in the Bank 2022.

Read more WWE news:

Trish Stratus Returning To WWE This Weekend

WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus is advertised as appearing at live events this weekend in Canada. Stratus revealed the news on Twitter, ann [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 16, 2022 01:34PM


Tags: #wwe #aj styles #clash at the castle

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77943/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer