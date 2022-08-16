WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Trish Stratus Returning To WWE This Weekend

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 16, 2022

WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus is advertised as appearing at live events this weekend in Canada.

Stratus revealed the news on Twitter, announcing she will be appearing first at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, which takes place on Saturday, August 20 at Leon's Centre in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, and also at WWE Sunday Stunner, which emanates from Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario.

She tweeted, "Guess who's coming to the @WWE Live Events this weekend!! Come see @FightOwensFight, @DomMysterio35 and @AlexaBliss_WWE and yours truly. Welp someone has to come and maintain control,"

Stratus is no stranger to working live events for WWE having made a number of appearances earlier this year at shows in Kitchener, Ontario, and her hometown of Toronto as a host. 

Tags: #wwe #trish stratus

