Trish Stratus Returning To WWE This Weekend

WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus is advertised as appearing at live events this weekend in Canada.

Stratus revealed the news on Twitter, announcing she will be appearing first at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, which takes place on Saturday, August 20 at Leon's Centre in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, and also at WWE Sunday Stunner, which emanates from Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario.

She tweeted, "Guess who's coming to the @WWE Live Events this weekend!! Come see @FightOwensFight, @DomMysterio35 and @AlexaBliss_WWE and yours truly. Welp someone has to come and maintain control,"

Stratus is no stranger to working live events for WWE having made a number of appearances earlier this year at shows in Kitchener, Ontario, and her hometown of Toronto as a host.

