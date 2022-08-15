Two Names Backstage At Tonight’s WWE RAW (SPOILERS)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

PWInsider is reporting Maryse is set to make an appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network.

Additionally, Dexter Lumis is backstage and will likely appear following his return to the company last week when he attempted to jump the barricade to attack AJ Styles, but security stopped him.

Check out the show lineup below:

- WWE United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. AJ Styles

- Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament first round: Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Nikki ASH & Doudrop

- Matt Riddle will address his future in WWE

