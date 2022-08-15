WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Two Names Backstage At Tonight’s WWE RAW (SPOILERS)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 15, 2022

PWInsider is reporting Maryse is set to make an appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network.

Additionally, Dexter Lumis is backstage and will likely appear following his return to the company last week when he attempted to jump the barricade to attack AJ Styles, but security stopped him. 

Check out the show lineup below:

- WWE United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. AJ Styles

- Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament first round: Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Nikki ASH & Doudrop

- Matt Riddle will address his future in WWE

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #raw #spoilers

