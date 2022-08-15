Bill Goldberg and Chris Jericho Reflect On Their WCW Feud

Bill Goldberg was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho. During the show, Chris Jericho spoke about their feud in WCW.

“The WCW thing we were doing, I was trying to get a match with you and we ended up culminating it in Nassau Coliseum. We never had the match, we finally ended it with you spearing me down the aisle. To this day, it’s still one of the most terrifying rides. ‘He’s already angry at me, he’s going to kill.’ Obviously, you didn’t, but that thing was fucking six feet down the damn ramp.”

Goldberg replied:

“I have a question for you. Did I ever hurt you? You and I had some issues, whether they were fabricated, they were all fabricated in my mind. This goes back to the Bret Hart thing. If there was anybody in the business at the time that I wanted to hurt, it probably would have been you. Look what happened. Nothing. Nothing happened. I didn’t hurt you.”

Jericho followed up:

“I was leaning into it too. ‘Screw this guy, he’s angry at me, I’ll be angry at him. I’m really going to go for it with Greenberg’ and all that stuff. I set myself up for it too. It was a strong move, but there was no maliciousness in it at all. I think I even said, ‘pick me up and throw me into the guard rail a couple of times.’ We were doing business out there and sometimes when you have that real life animosity in the back, it leads to realism on screen that translates.”

Goldberg recalled when he and Jericho worked together again in WWE.