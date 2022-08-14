IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory 2022 Main Event Revealed (SPOILER)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
The 2022 Bound For Glory pay-per-view main event has been revealed.
During the recent set of IMPACT Tapings TV tapings in n Chicago, Illinois on Saturday night where Eddie Edwards won a #1 contender’s elimination match. He has now earned the oppertunity to challenge World Heavyweight Champion Josh Alexander for the title at the big event.
The 2022 Bound For Glory PPV takes place on October 7 in Albany, NY, at the Washington Avenue Armory.
This is the first confirmed match for the PPV.
⚡ Paige Reveals She Considered Suicide After Private Photos Were Leaked
Paige was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she spoke about the unfortunate incident where private photos and vide [...]— Guy Incognito Aug 13, 2022 07:18PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com