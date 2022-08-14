WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory 2022 Main Event Revealed (SPOILER)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 14, 2022

The 2022 Bound For Glory pay-per-view main event has been revealed.

During the recent set of IMPACT Tapings TV tapings in n Chicago, Illinois on Saturday night where Eddie Edwards won a #1 contender’s elimination match. He has now earned the oppertunity to challenge World Heavyweight Champion Josh Alexander for the title at the big event.

The 2022 Bound For Glory PPV takes place on October 7 in Albany, NY, at the Washington Avenue Armory.

This is the first confirmed match for the PPV.

