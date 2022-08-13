Paige Reveals She Considered Suicide After Private Photos Were Leaked

Paige was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she spoke about the unfortunate incident where private photos and videos of her were leaked online without her consent.

"It was just the most awful moment of my life. The person that I was with at the time showed me a picture on Twitter. And I was just like, 'Oh my God. Is that real?' I couldn't believe it was real at first, because I was 19 [at the time]. I was completely f***ing mortified. I ran out of the house, and I just kept running. I remember I was inside a f***ing bush, and I'll always remember this, just sitting in this bush because I was like 'If people recognize me, they're going to know.'



"I felt so stupid to have trusted this person at the time. I never done it since, that was a lesson I learned, and I'll never be caught dead doing anything like that again. But I felt so f***ing stupid and I felt so embarrassed, and I was already a cokehead at this time and loved to drink. That really got me to the point where I didn't want to be alive anymore. It was f***ing awful. I was just so f***ing sad, and I remember being like 'If my dad is a disappointed with me, I don't think I could be here anymore. It got to that point."

Paige continued.