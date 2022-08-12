WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Paige Believes Triple H Will Get Sasha Banks To Return To WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 12, 2022

During an interview on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Saraya (Paige) noted that she would love a match against Sasha Banks, and feels Banks will make her WWE return now Triple H is in charge of creative:

"I would love to face Sasha again for real. I feel like Hunter (Triple H) is gonna get her back. I feel like now Hunter’s took over everyone’s gonna be like, ‘I’m ready to come home!’"

Source: sportskeeda.com
Tags: #wwe #paige #saraya

