Paige Believes Triple H Will Get Sasha Banks To Return To WWE

During an interview on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Saraya (Paige) noted that she would love a match against Sasha Banks, and feels Banks will make her WWE return now Triple H is in charge of creative:
"I would love to face Sasha again for real. I feel like Hunter (Triple H) is gonna get her back. I feel like now Hunter’s took over everyone’s gonna be like, ‘I’m ready to come home!’"
