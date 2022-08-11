WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big Update On Bray Wyatt Returning To WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 11, 2022

Bray Wyatt could be about to return to WWE.

Fightful Select reports that top-level sources within the company believe Wyatt will soon be back with more details expected to be released shortly.

Wyatt was released from his WWE contract back in July 2021 and ever since there has been intense speculation regarding his future in pro wrestling. Wyatt has been posting cryptic tweets over the last few months.

Although his departure from the company was cited due to budget cuts, at there time there were reports that Wyatt and Vince McMahon clashed over the creative direction of his character and with McMahon now no longer with the company Wyatt's return could allow him more control.

John Cena has fuelled speculation surrounding Wyatt potentially returning to WWE. Cena shared a  from his and Rotunda’s Firefly Fun House bout at WrestleMania 36 in 2020 on Instagram.

We'll keep you updated when Fightful Select releases more information.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #bray wyatt #the fiend

