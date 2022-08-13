Theory Gives His Thoughts On WWE Regime Change, What He's Learned From Vince McMahon

Theory was recently a guest on Instinct Culture, where he spoke about the changes to WWE management.

"I knew Triple H back when I was in NXT and had a great time. Came up to the main roster, still had a great time. Change can always scare people because it's different and there's not that comfort level of what you're used to, but with change, and with somebody like Stephanie, Nick Khan, Triple H, and Bruce Prichard, there is so much creativity there that we haven't seen. It's time to have something fresher and newer. It's a bunch of different minds now and I feel there is no better group of people to takeover this than them."

Theory was asked what the greatest lesson he learned from Vince McMahon was.