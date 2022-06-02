Theory Wouldn't Know What To Say If He Was In The Ring With John Cena

WWE United States Champion Theory has long been compared to a young upcoming John Cena, with reports suggesting Vince McMahon views him as the next big Superstar. Theory has suggested in the past he would love to step in the ring with Cena, and during an interview with The New York Post, Theory was asked about his idol Cena and what it would mean to be in the ring with him:

“It just takes words out of my mouth, because I think when that moment happens and I’m in the ring with John Cena, man, I don’t know what to say. I don’t know what I’m gonna say. I don’t know. I have no idea just because like you’re saying and the way you spoke about it, I clearly know what it was like for me growing up watching John, just the story there and how much we’d actually have for a story. Man that’s just so crazy to me. I see it happening for sure.”

WWE is currently celebrating "John Cena Month" to mark 20 years since his debut.