WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Theory Wouldn't Know What To Say If He Was In The Ring With John Cena

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 02, 2022

Theory Wouldn't Know What To Say If He Was In The Ring With John Cena

WWE United States Champion Theory has long been compared to a young upcoming John Cena, with reports suggesting Vince McMahon views him as the next big Superstar. Theory has suggested in the past he would love to step in the ring with Cena, and during an interview with The New York Post, Theory was asked about his idol Cena and what it would mean to be in the ring with him:

“It just takes words out of my mouth, because I think when that moment happens and I’m in the ring with John Cena, man, I don’t know what to say. I don’t know what I’m gonna say. I don’t know. I have no idea just because like you’re saying and the way you spoke about it, I clearly know what it was like for me growing up watching John, just the story there and how much we’d actually have for a story. Man that’s just so crazy to me. I see it happening for sure.”

WWE is currently celebrating "John Cena Month" to mark 20 years since his debut.

WWE Celebrating "John Cena Month" Throughout June To Mark 20th Anniversary

WWE has officially announced that they will be celebrating "John Cena month" during the month of June to celebrate Cena’s 20th anniver [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 01, 2022 01:04PM

Source: nypost.com
Tags: #wwe #theory #austin theory #john cena

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76624/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π