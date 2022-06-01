WWE Celebrating "John Cena Month" Throughout June To Mark 20th Anniversary

WWE has officially announced that they will be celebrating "John Cena month" during the month of June to celebrate Cena’s 20th anniversary since his debut with the company on June 27, 2002, in a match against Kurt Angle. WWE has held these celebratory months in recent months for Randy Orton and Batista.

Celebrate John Cena’s 20-year WWE anniversary throughout June with #CenaMonth

WWE was forever changed on June 27, 2002, when a then-unknown powerhouse by the name of John Cena stormed onto SmackDown for the very first time.

Answering an open challenge issued by Kurt Angle, Cena boldly declared himself an agent of “ruthless aggression” before paint-brushing The Olympic Gold Medalist across the face. The rest, as they say, is history.

Sixteen World Title reigns, countless Attitude Adjustments and numerous Hollywood blockbusters later, Cena’s debut remains a watershed moment in sports-entertainment lore, the introduction of arguably the biggest Superstar of the modern era, if not WWE history.

In honor of the upcoming 20-year anniversary of that seminal night, WWE is paying tribute to The Cenation Leader throughout June with the launch of #CenaMonth.

Starting today, keep your eyes locked on WWE social platforms to celebrate all things John Cena. The festivities include a brand-new episode of WWE Playback featuring The Cenation Leader breaking down his own debut, Cena-themed editions of WWE Top 10 and WWE Playlist, a bevy of rare and unseen photos, tons of classic throwback videos, and much more!

