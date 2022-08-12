Goldberg Defeating Brock Lesnar In 90 Seconds At Survivor Series 2016 Was Brock Lesnar's Idea

Bill Goldberg was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about Brock Lesnar and the matches they had together.

"I never would have said this before, and I don’t think you would have said this before, but Brock Lesnar is an absolute mastermind. He really is. That is something that I never saw coming. Never, especially from a guy that talked bullshit about the business prior to getting into it, that he would never get into the fake wrestling thing considering he was a real wrestler. Lo and behold, he looks at the opportunity, takes advantage of it, and shit, he’s got a rocket ship up his butt and to the moon. It was an honor for me to still be looked upon as somebody who was a worthy competitor and worthy challenge for him."

On squashing him at Survivor Series 2016: