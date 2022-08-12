Goldberg Defeating Brock Lesnar In 90 Seconds At Survivor Series 2016 Was Brock Lesnar's Idea

Bill Goldberg was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about Brock Lesnar and the matches they had together.
"I never would have said this before, and I don’t think you would have said this before, but Brock Lesnar is an absolute mastermind. He really is. That is something that I never saw coming. Never, especially from a guy that talked bullshit about the business prior to getting into it, that he would never get into the fake wrestling thing considering he was a real wrestler. Lo and behold, he looks at the opportunity, takes advantage of it, and shit, he’s got a rocket ship up his butt and to the moon. It was an honor for me to still be looked upon as somebody who was a worthy competitor and worthy challenge for him."
On squashing him at Survivor Series 2016:
"Brock is the one that came up with the 90-second deal. You know me, I’m not going to walk in and say, ‘Ah, I’ve been waiting 12 years, I’m gonna beat Brock in 90 seconds. Pay me and I’m gone.’ It doesn’t work like that. I learned a lot from Brock and I learned a lot about who he is and about how creative he is and about how unselfish he is. Those are things that people would definitely be surprised about when talking about Brock Lesnar."
⚡ Road Dogg Says Brock Lesnar Didn't Want To Work With Jinder Mahal, Gives Opinion On Mahals' World Title Run
Road Dogg recently appeared on the Wrestling Outlaws podcast, where he spoke about Brock Lesnar once rejecting the opportunity to wrestle Ji [...]— Guy Incognito Aug 08, 2022 10:52AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com