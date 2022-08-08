WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Road Dogg Says Brock Lesnar Didn't Want To Work With Jinder Mahal, Gives Opinion On Mahals' World Title Run

Aug 08, 2022

Road Dogg recently appeared on the Wrestling Outlaws podcast, where he spoke about Brock Lesnar once rejecting the opportunity to wrestle Jinder Mahal.

“Brock said, ‘I’m not working with him.’ Look, he said that about several people, by the way.”

On if he thinks Mahal was on Brock's level:

“I don’t think so. Brock’s on another level. And so if you get somebody else that’s on, like, I don’t know that he’s on another level in a way where he could carry a Jinder Mahal title match and make it look competitive. I don’t know that he’s on that level. But yeah, I don’t think Jinder could do it. You call it an experiment, Chris. And I honestly think it was a summer experiment. And when Brock came back and said, ‘Okay, what are we going to do?’ We’ll do whatever we want to until Brock comes back, and then we’ll get the title on somebody to work with and we’ll have a main event match.”

On Mahal winning the WWE Championship:

“Look, I don’t think just like I think the fans kind of viewed it, it wasn’t a great creative decision. I fought it as hard as I could. But that was the decision that was made. He was going to be champion. Now look to Vince’s point, we dressed him up and put those Bollywood Boys with him and we did everything we could do and looked beautiful on television. It didn’t have any substance, you know.”

Road Dogg was asked if he thinks the only reason Mahal won the WWE Championship was to expand into the Indian market:

“Look, that’s what I assumed. I know what happens when you assume but that’s what I assumed and I don’t think that’s a bad idea. You know what I mean? What if it took off? What if it did something at the biggest market on the globe? You know what I mean? Like it’s not a bad roll of the dice because ratings were still pretty decent during it all because we did have other great stuff underneath.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
