NWA World Tag Team Championship Match Announced For NWA 74

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 12, 2022

The NWA World Tag Team Championships will be defended at NWA 74 which takes place on August 27 and 28 in St. Louis. The NWA announced on Thursday that the Commonwealth Connection will defend their titles against La Rebellion, with Damian 666 in the challengers’ corner.

Check out the updated lineup below:

Night One

-  Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox
-  NWA Women’s World Championship Match: Kamille vs. Taya Valkyrie
-  NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Jax Dane vs. Cyon
-  NWA World Tag Team Championships Match: Commonwealth Connection vs. La Rebellion
-  NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Homicide vs. Kerry Morton
-  Burke Invitational for a shot at the NWA Women’s title on Night 2: Angelina Love, Tootie Lynn, KiLynn King, Samantha Starr, Missa Kate, Madi, More TBD
- Matt Cardona vs. Handpicked Opponent
- EC3 vs. Mims

Night Two

-  NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus
-  NWA Women’s World Championship Match: Kamille OR Taya Valkyie vs. Winner of Burke Invitational
-  MLW Openweight Championship Match: Davey Richards vs. Thrillbilly Silas
-  Street Fight for NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Pretty Empowered vs. The Hex.
-  10-Team Battle Royale for NWA United States Tag Team Championships Match: Gold Rushhh, The Now, Miserably Faithful, The Ill Begotten, More TBD


