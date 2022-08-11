Mick Foley Files New Trademark On "Hardcore Legend"

PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley filed to trademark the term "Hardcore Legend" with the USPTO on August 7, 2022. The use is listed for:
- Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.
- Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of comedy shows; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a comedian and professional wrestler; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a comedian and professional wrestler; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a comedian and professional wrestler; Presentation of live show performances; Presentation of live comedy shows; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring comedian and professional wrestler in the field of comedy and/or professional wrestling for entertainment purposes.
