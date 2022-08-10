WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Updated Lineup For WWE WrestleMania 39 Launch Party

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 10, 2022

The updated lineup for the WrestleMania 39 launch party has been put out for tomorrow night's festivities in California.

* Seth Rollins
* Becky Lynch
* The Miz
* Maryse
* Bianca Belair
* Liv Morgan
* The Usos
* Theory
* The Street Profits
* Alexa Bliss
* Carmella
* Corey Graves
* Dominik Mysterio
* Ricochet
* Zelina Vega
* Santos Escobar
* Roxxane Perez
* Valerie Loureda

Snoop Dogg, JoJo Siwa, and Gabriel Iglesias are also set to appear at the launch party event.

Source: pwinsiderelite.com
