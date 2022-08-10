Updated Lineup For WWE WrestleMania 39 Launch Party

The updated lineup for the WrestleMania 39 launch party has been put out for tomorrow night's festivities in California.
* Seth Rollins
* Becky Lynch
* The Miz
* Maryse
* Bianca Belair
* Liv Morgan
* The Usos
* Theory
* The Street Profits
* Alexa Bliss
* Carmella
* Corey Graves
* Dominik Mysterio
* Ricochet
* Zelina Vega
* Santos Escobar
* Roxxane Perez
* Valerie Loureda
Snoop Dogg, JoJo Siwa, and Gabriel Iglesias are also set to appear at the launch party event.
