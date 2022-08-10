Updated Lineup For WWE WrestleMania 39 Launch Party

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 10, 2022

The updated lineup for the WrestleMania 39 launch party has been put out for tomorrow night's festivities in California.

* Seth Rollins

* Becky Lynch

* The Miz

* Maryse

* Bianca Belair

* Liv Morgan

* The Usos

* Theory

* The Street Profits

* Alexa Bliss

* Carmella

* Corey Graves

* Dominik Mysterio

* Ricochet

* Zelina Vega

* Santos Escobar

* Roxxane Perez

* Valerie Loureda

Snoop Dogg, JoJo Siwa, and Gabriel Iglesias are also set to appear at the launch party event.