Booker T Reveals Two AEW Stars He Wants To Join WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 10, 2022

During his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T mentioned that Wardlow and Andrade El Idolo would be great stars to join WWE. Discussing Andrade, Booker T said:

“I’d love to see Wardlow, as well as Andrade come back to WWE because he’s not doing anything significant in AEW — not saying that he’s not going out and performing. He’s performing, but you think about Andrade in WWE, and he had some star on him. He had some upside, but I don’t know. I could be wrong about this; I could be wrong.”

