John Cena Reveals His Status For WWE Clash At The Castle

John Cena has revealed his status for the upcoming WWE Clash at the Castle premium live event at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on September

The 16-time World Champion and veteran has noted he will not be at the upcoming event, as noted during a Q&A session at Wales Comic Con, Cena said:

“I’ve been coming to Cardiff to fight for 15-plus years, and every time, it’s exciting and amazing. I’m not going to be at Clash.”

Cena last had a match on WWE TV at SummerSlam 2021, unsuccessfully challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

