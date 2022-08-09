WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Main Event SPOILERS For Thursday

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 09, 2022

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then two weeks later on Peacock and the WWE Network. The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Cleveland, Ohio to air on Thursday’s episode:

- Cedric Alexander defeated Shelton Benjamin

- Mustafa Ali defeated T-BAR

