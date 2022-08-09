WWE Main Event SPOILERS For Thursday

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then two weeks later on Peacock and the WWE Network. The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Cleveland, Ohio to air on Thursday’s episode:
- Cedric Alexander defeated Shelton Benjamin
- Mustafa Ali defeated T-BAR
⚡ WWE Fans Abuzz With Intrigue Over Car Crash On Monday's RAW
The Triple H regime is well underway and a new mystery storylinege segment on Monday's WWE RAW involving Kevin Owens, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H. [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 09, 2022 06:52AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com