Rumored WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Location Revealed?

Some news on the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 location has been revealed.
A report from PWInsider reveals the company is looking at San Antonio, Texas for as a possible location for the January 2023 Royal Rumble event at Alamodome which holds around 64,000 fans.
Both the 1997 and 2017 editions took place at the venue.
WWE has yet to confirm this.
