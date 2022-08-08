WWE Superstar Receives His Last Name Back

WWE Superstar Angel has reverted to using his last name following Triple H taking over as head of WWE creative. Angel noted the name change on Twitter, sharing photos of himself in NXT. He captioned the post: “ÁNGEL GARZA … back @WWE @wweespanol.”

Gaza noted this is a new era for him, and he has new hopes for the future.

Gaza name change was a directive of Vince McMahon who liked to shorten talent names for marketing. It appears name changes could be a thing of the past or at least more considering going forward.