Two More Former NXT Stars Rumored To Be Returning To WWE

Karrion Kross and Scarlett were officially added to the internal WWE SmackDown roster following Friday’s surprise appearance at the end of the post-SummerSlam episode.
It is now also being reported at least two more wrestlers could be returning to WWE. Fightful Select is reporting Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw) who was released last April as part of company budget cuts is believed to be one of the names.
Another name reported is Johnny Gargano and Shawn Michaels, who heads up NXT creative has reportedly been in contact with him. Now Triple H is in charge of creative output you can expect to see a lot of NXT names back with the company.
⚡ John Laurinaitis Officially Terminated From WWE
Earlier today, PWInsider reported that John Laurinaitis was still with the company and awaiting the conclusion of an investigation into both [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 08, 2022 02:22PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com