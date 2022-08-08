Two More Former NXT Stars Rumored To Be Returning To WWE

Karrion Kross and Scarlett were officially added to the internal WWE SmackDown roster following Friday’s surprise appearance at the end of the post-SummerSlam episode.

It is now also being reported at least two more wrestlers could be returning to WWE. Fightful Select is reporting Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw) who was released last April as part of company budget cuts is believed to be one of the names.

Another name reported is Johnny Gargano and Shawn Michaels, who heads up NXT creative has reportedly been in contact with him. Now Triple H is in charge of creative output you can expect to see a lot of NXT names back with the company.

