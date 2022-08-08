John Laurinaitis Officially Terminated From WWE

Earlier today, PWInsider reported that John Laurinaitis was still with the company and awaiting the conclusion of an investigation into both him and Vince McMahon.

In an update, PWInsider has now revealed that Laurinaitis has officially been terminated by the company and this took place within the last week and was known to only a small handful of people.

Prior to the investigation into alleged allegations, Laurinaitis served as the Head of Talent Relations for WWE.

Read more WWE news: