WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

John Laurinaitis Officially Terminated From WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 08, 2022

John Laurinaitis Officially Terminated From WWE

Earlier today, PWInsider reported that John Laurinaitis was still with the company and awaiting the conclusion of an investigation into both him and Vince McMahon.

In an update, PWInsider has now revealed that Laurinaitis has officially been terminated by the company and this took place within the last week and was known to only a small handful of people.

Prior to the investigation into alleged allegations, Laurinaitis served as the Head of Talent Relations for WWE.

Read more WWE news:

News On Vince McMahon Following WWE Retirement, Update On John Laurinaitis

A report from PWInsider reveals Vince McMahon has not been involved with WWE in any capacity since officially retiring from the company [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 08, 2022 02:13PM


Tags: #wwe #john laurinaitis

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77831/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer