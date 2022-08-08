News On Vince McMahon Following WWE Retirement, Update On John Laurinaitis

A report from PWInsider reveals Vince McMahon has not been involved with WWE in any capacity since officially retiring from the company last month. His only involvement has been the fact that he owns the majority of company stock.

There have been no sightings of McMahon at the company headquarters in Stamford or at corporate meetings. PWInsider recently reported WWE has removed him from the internal list of performers, as well as their “corporate structure.”

McMahon is not even visited the gym in Titan Tower, something which he did regularly.

In regards to those who believe McMahon is calling the shots from behind the scenes, that is not the case, especially since he has retired it would be an illegal activity for a publicly traded company and the repercussions would not be good for the brand. There are reportedly “a lot of checks and balances” throughout the company which ensures things are kept legal.

