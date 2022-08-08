WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Chris Jericho Reveals His Shock At Vince McMahon’s Retirement From WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 08, 2022

Chris Jericho revealed his surprise at Vince McMahon retiring from WWE as discussed on the most recent episode of his Talk Is Jericho podcast:

 “40 years plus of wrestling and Vince McMahon synonymous and then done, that quick. Boom, gone. And it really did surprise me because, once again, maybe because you and I live within kind of the wrestling bubble where it’s like, ‘It’s just wrestling. Nobody in the corporate world takes wrestling history. He beat the government, and he’s been through this scandal, and he’s been through that scandal, and this one will just go away.’ I was really thinking for a while that it was just going to be kind of a flash in the pan, and Vince would make it disappear like he did everything else.”

Read more WWE news:

News On Vince McMahon Following WWE Retirement, Update On John Laurinaitis

A report from PWInsider reveals Vince McMahon has not been involved with WWE in any capacity since officially retiring from the company [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 08, 2022 02:13PM


