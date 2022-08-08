Chris Jericho Reveals His Shock At Vince McMahon’s Retirement From WWE

Chris Jericho revealed his surprise at Vince McMahon retiring from WWE as discussed on the most recent episode of his Talk Is Jericho podcast:

“40 years plus of wrestling and Vince McMahon synonymous and then done, that quick. Boom, gone. And it really did surprise me because, once again, maybe because you and I live within kind of the wrestling bubble where it’s like, ‘It’s just wrestling. Nobody in the corporate world takes wrestling history. He beat the government, and he’s been through this scandal, and he’s been through that scandal, and this one will just go away.’ I was really thinking for a while that it was just going to be kind of a flash in the pan, and Vince would make it disappear like he did everything else.”