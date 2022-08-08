WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Rock vs. Roman Reigns At WWE WrestleMania 39 Is “100% The Plan"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 08, 2022

WWE WrestleMania 39 will take place from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on April 1 and April 2, 2023. The company reportedly has "100%" plans to The Rock to compete at the event.

The Rock hasn’t competed since a quick win over over Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32, and his last match of note was against John Cena at WrestleMania 29. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported the plan is for The Rock to go up against Roman Reigns:

“It’s the plan. It’s 100% the plan for this year (WrestleMania 39). But the idea is, it’s the plan if he can do it.

“We’re still months away, months and months away. So many opportunities and things like that may come up that are far more important than WrestleMania.”

