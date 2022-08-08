Bryan Danielson Says "YES!" Became A Crutch, No Longer Wants A Catchphrase

Bryan Danielson recently partook in the Starrcast V media scrum, where he spoke about not trying to find a new catchphrase following his departure from WWE.

“So it’s interesting, one of the things that I’ve tried to avoid is doing any sort of catchphrase. The reason why is, it came to become a crutch, and when people expect something of you, and you need to give that to them, that almost feels like it pins me down more than it helps me. One of the people I really respect from an artist’s perspective is Bob Dylan. So if you go to like an Aerosmith concert, you’re gonna want to see the hits, right. When you buy a ticket to a Bob Dylan concert, you might want him to play certain songs, but you know going in, he’s gonna play whatever the fuck he wants, and that’s kind of what I want my wrestling career to be now. I want people, ‘Ah maybe I hope that he does this,’ but they’re gonna be happy with kind of whatever, just me being creative and doing what I love to do.“