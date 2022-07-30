Bryan Danielson Comments On Vince McMahon Allegations

During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Bryan Danielson was asked to comment on Vince McMahon's ongoing allegations and legal situation, as well as his retirement.
“So, one, first thing I should say is no comment. Second thing I should say about stuff and just Vince, in general, is maybe it’s more about love. If you love somebody, is that people make mistakes and you love them regardless.”
