Bryan Danielson Comments On Feeling Empty At The End Of His WWE Run

AEW superstar Bryan Danielson was recently interviewed on Robbie Fox on his My Mom’s Basement, during which he discussed his final days in WWE, and when he knew it was time to move on and sign with AEW. Check out the highlights below:

On feeling empty at WrestleMania 37:

“The one unique experience at WrestleMania (37) where it was just like, ‘Woah, this feels empty. Ironically, my last match in WWE with Roman, I was pumped for. I loved it, and it was in the Thunderdome. It was a bunch of screams and canned-down noises and stuff, and I was, ‘This is great! I love this,’ and like, I honestly thought that’s a perfect way to go out.”

On whether he wanted to sign with AEW or not:

“Because I also wasn’t sure if I was even going sign with AEW. I was debating back and forth, but I was also debating on just kind of — I don’t want to say hanging it up, but just stop doing it full time and focus more on being a dad.”

Read more AEW news: