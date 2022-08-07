WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Hardy Wants The Hardy Boyz vs. Edge & Christian One Last Time

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 07, 2022

Matt Hardy recently spoke with MuscleManMalcolm, where he revealed a dream match he has.

“You hear this all the time, but people say if the stars and planets align, you know, my brother comes back, everything’s good, I hear people say all the time, oh my god, we’d love to see Edge come and do one last Hardys vs. Edge and Christian. That would be a pretty magical moment."

“I mean I feel like our biggest moment out of the first decade is probably gonna be winning the tag team titles because that was our initial goal. If we did that, we did everything we ever wanted to do. But fortunately, we did that exponentially. We did it many, many times in many, many different promotions, which is very cool. So that was a big moment there."

Matt Hardy Says Christian Cage Was Jealous When The Hardy Boyz Were Given WWE Contracts

During the latest episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy recalled Christian Cage’s early jealousy in regards to [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 09, 2022 08:25AM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #matt hardy #jeff hardy #christian cage #edge

