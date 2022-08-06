WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📸 PHOTOS: Sasha Banks Sporting New Look At C2E2 Convention

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 06, 2022

Former WWE Women’s Champion Sasha Banks revealed a new look for her appearance at the C2E2 convention. As seen in photos across social media Sasha Banks is now sporting rainbow hair, as you can see below:

Banks has not been seen on WWE TV since she and Naomi walked out on the May 16 WWE RAW taping. There are rumors that they will be returning to the company soon following an agreement being reached.

Tags: #wwe #sasha banks #c2e2

