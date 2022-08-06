📸 PHOTOS: Sasha Banks Sporting New Look At C2E2 Convention

Former WWE Women’s Champion Sasha Banks revealed a new look for her appearance at the C2E2 convention. As seen in photos across social media Sasha Banks is now sporting rainbow hair, as you can see below:

RAINBOW HAIR 😭 pic.twitter.com/nd0UsbnE0E — Ring the Belle 디에쓰🔔 (@ringthebelleds) August 6, 2022

Sasha Banks looks so good :) pic.twitter.com/5DYxnQnCmA — Jer (@jeremydrobins) August 6, 2022

Banks has not been seen on WWE TV since she and Naomi walked out on the May 16 WWE RAW taping. There are rumors that they will be returning to the company soon following an agreement being reached.

