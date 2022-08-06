Triple H Outlines His Intent With His Era Of WWE

Triple H recently spoke to ESPN, where he outlined his goals of filling the void in WWE left by the departure of Vince McMahon.

“This is the longest-running stuff on TV. I do not dream for one second that I could fill those shoes by myself, period. It’s going to take everybody here to fill those shoes and continue this on, but we will.”

On his intent with WWE:

“The intent is to continue the legacy of what has been going on, what made me fall in love with this business that he created, and to take it to new levels. To take it beyond where it is now. The only way we’re going to do that is with a team. That’s with Steph, that’s with Nick Khan, that’s with myself, that’s with Kevin Dunn [who produces WWE’s TV programs], that’s with everybody that is here, that is with all this talent. We have the greatest, hardest-working talent in the world. I have no doubt in mind, with this team, we can do it.”