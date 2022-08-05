WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Reportedly Lifts Restrictions On Banned Terms

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2022

Triple H took over as WWE’s Head of Talent Relations and Head of Creative last month. His first major show in charge was last weekend’s SummerSlam, which was was well received by fans and talent.

A number of changes backstage are already taking place with banned terms, now believed to be lifted following the departure of Vince McMahon. During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter was noted while talent will still be referred to as "Superstars" the new leads Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Triple H are open to the use of the terms "wrestler" and "wrestling" featuring on-air.

Previously under Vince McMahon the two forbidden words could not be used without authorization. However, the terms are no longer considered "dirty words" and this has gone down very well backstage with talent.

It was also recently reported by PWInsider that Triple H is "loosening up" restrictions in regards to scripted promos and matches, allowing talents to improvise more.

Tags: #wwe #triple h

