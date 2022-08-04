WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Investors Are Focused On Potential Sale

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2022

WWE Investors Are Focused On Potential Sale

During an interview with Wrestlenomics, analyst Brandon Ross of LightShed revealed a potential sale of WWE is currently the number focus of investors with Vince McMahon now gone:

“That potential sale has been the number one focus of investors, really since the allegations against Vince came out at the very beginning. There’s always been this idea that, look, WWE is a pretty small company – there are a ton of larger entities that are looking for content, especially live content and they’d be a natural acquisition target for a number of companies. The big question on everyone’s mind is does WWE want to sell or not? And if you dial back or peel back that question, does the McMahon family want to sell or not?”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe

