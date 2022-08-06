WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Battle of the Belts III SPOILERS For Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 06, 2022

AEW recorded tonight's Battle of the Belts III tonight prior to this past Friday's AEW Rampage from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC. Below are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.

- AEW TNT Champion Wardlow def. Jay Lethal

- AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa def. Jamie Hayter

- ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli def. Konosuke Takeshita

Source: PWInsider
