AEW Battle of the Belts III SPOILERS For Tonight

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW recorded tonight's Battle of the Belts III tonight prior to this past Friday's AEW Rampage from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC. Below are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.
- AEW TNT Champion Wardlow def. Jay Lethal
- AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa def. Jamie Hayter
- ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli def. Konosuke Takeshita
