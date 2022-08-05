Ric Flair's Last Match PPV A Huge Financial Success

Ric Flair's Last Match PPV which broadcast this past weekend was a huge financial success, coming in as the second biggest indy show in the United States in the modern era, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The show drew between 20,000 and 25,000 buys via streaming PPV and another 4,200 through more linear PPV. ALL IN without promotion pulled in around 55,000 buys back in 2018.

The show was attended by 6,800 fans with a gross gate of $448,502 which was just behind ALL IN which drew 10,541 paid for a gate of $458,525.

