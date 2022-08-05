WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ric Flair's Last Match PPV A Huge Financial Success

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2022

Ric Flair's Last Match PPV which broadcast this past weekend was a huge financial success, coming in as the second biggest indy show in the United States in the modern era, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The show drew between 20,000 and 25,000 buys via streaming PPV and another 4,200 through more linear PPV. ALL IN without promotion pulled in around 55,000 buys back in 2018.

The show was attended by 6,800 fans with a gross gate of $448,502 which was just behind ALL IN which drew 10,541 paid for a gate of $458,525.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
Tags: #wwe #hall of fame #ric flair #starrcast #last match

