Ric Flair Wins His Last Match, Cuts Emotional Promo After Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 01, 2022

The final match for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took place on Sunday night. The Nature Boy teamed with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to go up against the legendary Jeff Jarrett and AEW star Jay Lethal.

The finish came when a bloody Flair put Jeff Jarrett in his trademark figure-four leglock.

Following the match, WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker, Bret Hart, Mick Foley, DDP, and others showed their respect to their friend. Flair then gave a speech and thanked the fans for coming out. He praised the city of Nashville, TN for being one of the greatest wrestling cities in the world and said it was time for him to go out and celebrate by getting “hammered.”


