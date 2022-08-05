News On Why IMPACT Wrestling Moved Bound For Glory To Albany, NY

A report from Fightful reveals the decision to move IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory 2022 from Danbury, CT to Albany, NY was made after the company decided to change the date of the show from October 8 to October 7, 2022.
The promotion had originally set October 8 for Bound for Glory, which would have gone head-to-head with WWE Extreme Rules. Due to the date changing, the venue in Danbury was not available on October 7 and thus the company decided to move the show to Albany, NY around two hours from Danbury.
Talent was made aware weeks ago about the change.
