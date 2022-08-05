WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
News On Why IMPACT Wrestling Moved Bound For Glory To Albany, NY

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2022

A report from Fightful reveals the decision to move IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory 2022 from Danbury, CT to Albany, NY was made after the company decided to change the date of the show from October 8 to October 7, 2022.

The promotion had originally set October 8 for Bound for Glory, which would have gone head-to-head with WWE Extreme Rules. Due to the date changing, the venue in Danbury was not available on October 7 and thus the company decided to move the show to Albany, NY around two hours from Danbury.

Talent was made aware weeks ago about the change.

Read more news on WNS:

Source: Fightful
Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #impactonaxstv #bound for glory

