Paul Heyman Says Roman Reigns Will Give The Rock A Shot At His Title

Paul Heyman was recently interviewed on the MackMania podcast and commented on Roman Reigns being happy to face his cousin The Rock in a match and give him a title match:

“I mean, listen, if Dwayne Johnson wants the publicity to lose to Roman Reigns, we’ll give him a title match. He doesn’t even have to wait in line or win a battle Royal or whatever, there’s box office there. I’m impressed with what Dwayne Johnson has done outside of WWE and I would counsel Roman Reigns that we could make a special provision to defend the title and smash Dwayne Johnson. Dwayne Johnson wants to take that beating, he is more than welcome to step up to The Tribal Chief, as long as he understands that when the match is over, he’s going to be like everyone else, and that he’s going to acknowledge The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.”