WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Paul Heyman Says Roman Reigns Will Give The Rock A Shot At His Title

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2022

Paul Heyman Says Roman Reigns Will Give The Rock A Shot At His Title

Paul Heyman was recently interviewed on the MackMania podcast and commented on Roman Reigns being happy to face his cousin The Rock in a match and give him a title match:

“I mean, listen, if Dwayne Johnson wants the publicity to lose to Roman Reigns, we’ll give him a title match. He doesn’t even have to wait in line or win a battle Royal or whatever, there’s box office there. I’m impressed with what Dwayne Johnson has done outside of WWE and I would counsel Roman Reigns that we could make a special provision to defend the title and smash Dwayne Johnson. Dwayne Johnson wants to take that beating, he is more than welcome to step up to The Tribal Chief, as long as he understands that when the match is over, he’s going to be like everyone else, and that he’s going to acknowledge The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.”

Read more WWE news:

WWE Investors Are Focused On Potential Sale

During an interview with Wrestlenomics, analyst Brandon Ross of LightShed revealed a potential sale of WWE is currently the number focus of [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 04, 2022 08:43AM


Tags: #wwe #roman reigns #the rock #paul heyman

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77771/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer