CM Punk Believes It Would Be "Wasteful" For Him To Turn Heel Right Now

CM Punk was recently interviewed by Screenrant, where he spoke about his current role in All Elite Wrestling as a babyface and how it can be difficult for him.
"I think I have a currency with the audience just having been around for so long, coming from the Indies, going to the old WWF, and you know being around the block. Leaving, coming back after seven years, there’s a connection that I have. I don’t necessarily enjoy being a good guy. I feel like it’s hard work. It’s a lot easier to get people to dislike you. But I feel it would be wasteful to, as I said, discard this currency that I have with the audience because it is, I feel, a special connection.”
On fans chanting his name in arenas long after his departure:
“You know, they’re chanting my name for seven years. I came back. They’re still stoked about it. So I feel like every time I’m in the ring is special to me and I don’t want to squander that, and I feel like it’s just a giant party with a bunch of your friends, you know? I just want to have a good time with them.”
