WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

CM Punk Believes It Would Be "Wasteful" For Him To Turn Heel Right Now

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 03, 2022

CM Punk Believes It Would Be "Wasteful" For Him To Turn Heel Right Now

CM Punk was recently interviewed by Screenrant, where he spoke about his current role in All Elite Wrestling as a babyface and how it can be difficult for him.

"I think I have a currency with the audience just having been around for so long, coming from the Indies, going to the old WWF, and you know being around the block. Leaving, coming back after seven years, there’s a connection that I have. I don’t necessarily enjoy being a good guy. I feel like it’s hard work. It’s a lot easier to get people to dislike you. But I feel it would be wasteful to, as I said, discard this currency that I have with the audience because it is, I feel, a special connection.”

On fans chanting his name in arenas long after his departure:

“You know, they’re chanting my name for seven years. I came back. They’re still stoked about it. So I feel like every time I’m in the ring is special to me and I don’t want to squander that, and I feel like it’s just a giant party with a bunch of your friends, you know? I just want to have a good time with them.”

Kevin Nash Recalls How Bad The Last Minute Rewrites In WWE Were

During the latest edition of Kliq This, Kevin Nash got a chance to speak about the changes to WWE now that Vince McMahon is out of the pictu [...]

— Guy Incognito Aug 02, 2022 06:41PM

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #aew #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77753/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer