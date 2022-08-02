Kevin Nash Recalls How Bad The Last Minute Rewrites In WWE Were

During the latest edition of Kliq This, Kevin Nash got a chance to speak about the changes to WWE now that Vince McMahon is out of the picture.

“Vince will fucking not have the show done. I remember when I was working with CM Punk and Phil and I would just be sitting there and of course, it didn’t affect me because they gave me no fucking verbiage … They wanted the basic bullets and we just look at each other and the pyro is starting and we don’t even have, ‘I’ll see you out there.’”

“I think right one thing, one thing guaranteed that happened this Monday was that it was, you know, people knew probably by 5:00 people had a concrete idea exactly what was going to fucking happen in the Garden.”