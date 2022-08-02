Chris Jericho On Vince McMahon's Retirement: "We Worry About Our Own Show"

During an interview with ComicBook.com, Chris Jericho spoke about the impact of Vince McMahon's departure from WWE.
“It’ll have a lot more impact on their company. That’s one thing we’ve always been very good at is, we worry about our own show. How can we do better at programming? How can we do better storylines and create bigger stars and expand our roster in a positive way? It was like that even when they sent the evil NXT to kind of stomp out the hot, young upstarts. Well, it didn’t really work, and we never really worried about that. There’s nothing we can do, all we can worry about is our own thing. So, yeah, of course it’s gonna impact the business, but I’m glad I’m not there, nor have I been for five years. It was a great place for me to work for a very long time, always enjoyed working with Vince, and always enjoyed working with WWE, but I’m really happy to be in AEW."
On AEW's ability to create new stars:
“I think we’ve done a really good job of building a lot of different guys. When we started, I was the face of the company. Really the only person besides Jim Ross that garden variety wrestling fans would know. We’ve reinvented Moxley. We’ve reinvented Danielson. Punk is back now. Jungle Boy is on the rise. Darby Allin has done a great job. MJF has become a bigger star. Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, FTR – those are just the ones off the top of my head. And Hangman Page. We had a lot of injuries this summer, and yet we still kept the lights on. What do you do when someone gets hurt? Someone else steps up and becomes a bigger player. That’s just how our company works. We’re very much a team atmosphere and there’s not an old-school wrestling stab you the in back while they shake your hand type stuff. We really are a team, and we really are working together to raise everybody’s profile. I think people can feel that and it gives fans a little more connection as well.”
