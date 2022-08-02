WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Chris Jericho On Vince McMahon's Retirement: "We Worry About Our Own Show"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 02, 2022

Chris Jericho On Vince McMahon's Retirement: "We Worry About Our Own Show"

During an interview with ComicBook.com, Chris Jericho spoke about the impact of Vince McMahon's departure from WWE.

“It’ll have a lot more impact on their company. That’s one thing we’ve always been very good at is, we worry about our own show. How can we do better at programming? How can we do better storylines and create bigger stars and expand our roster in a positive way? It was like that even when they sent the evil NXT to kind of stomp out the hot, young upstarts. Well, it didn’t really work, and we never really worried about that. There’s nothing we can do, all we can worry about is our own thing. So, yeah, of course it’s gonna impact the business, but I’m glad I’m not there, nor have I been for five years. It was a great place for me to work for a very long time, always enjoyed working with Vince, and always enjoyed working with WWE, but I’m really happy to be in AEW."

On AEW's ability to create new stars:

“I think we’ve done a really good job of building a lot of different guys. When we started, I was the face of the company. Really the only person besides Jim Ross that garden variety wrestling fans would know. We’ve reinvented Moxley. We’ve reinvented Danielson. Punk is back now. Jungle Boy is on the rise. Darby Allin has done a great job. MJF has become a bigger star. Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, FTR – those are just the ones off the top of my head. And Hangman Page. We had a lot of injuries this summer, and yet we still kept the lights on. What do you do when someone gets hurt? Someone else steps up and becomes a bigger player. That’s just how our company works. We’re very much a team atmosphere and there’s not an old-school wrestling stab you the in back while they shake your hand type stuff. We really are a team, and we really are working together to raise everybody’s profile. I think people can feel that and it gives fans a little more connection as well.”

📺 WATCH: Chris Jericho Stretchered Out After Barbed Wire Match On AEW Dynamite

Following last night's Barbed Wire Everywhere match on AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho was carried out on a stretcher. You can see the off-the- [...]

— Guy Incognito Jul 21, 2022 08:49PM

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #aew #chris jericho #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77731/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer