Chris Jericho On Vince McMahon's Retirement: "We Worry About Our Own Show"

During an interview with ComicBook.com, Chris Jericho spoke about the impact of Vince McMahon's departure from WWE.

“It’ll have a lot more impact on their company. That’s one thing we’ve always been very good at is, we worry about our own show. How can we do better at programming? How can we do better storylines and create bigger stars and expand our roster in a positive way? It was like that even when they sent the evil NXT to kind of stomp out the hot, young upstarts. Well, it didn’t really work, and we never really worried about that. There’s nothing we can do, all we can worry about is our own thing. So, yeah, of course it’s gonna impact the business, but I’m glad I’m not there, nor have I been for five years. It was a great place for me to work for a very long time, always enjoyed working with Vince, and always enjoyed working with WWE, but I’m really happy to be in AEW."

