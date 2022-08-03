NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Announced For For NWA 74

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced another match for NWA 74. Earlier this week, the NWA announced that the NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship's will be defended on August 27th, during Night One of NWA 74.
Below is the updated card:
- Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox
- NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
- NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. Kerry Morton
- Burke Invitational for a shot at the NWA Women’s title on Night 2.
- NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Tyrus
- NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille OR Taya Valkyie (c) vs. Winner of Burke Invitational
- Street Fight for NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships: Pretty Empowered (c) vs. The Hex.
- 10-Team Battle Royale for NWA United States Tag Team Championships
