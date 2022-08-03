Gunther Comments On Rumors He Was Told To Lose Weight By WWE

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Gunther addressed rumors that WWE management told him to lose weight:

“I was a big fan of the look I had. I loved the foreign heavyweights that would go to Japan and beat up the babyfaces. And I had success. But if I stay stagnant, I’ll fall behind. I always want to be one step ahead.

“No one ever told me to lose weight. I knew the transition to the main roster was happening, so I wanted to transform into something new.

“When we moved to Orlando, Marcel (Ludwig Kaiser) and Fabian (Aichner) (Giovanni Vinci) were a great support. They’re both in tremendous shape, and we created a motivating and productive environment.

“I see the pictures of the comparisons, and I’m proud of it, but I’m still me,” Gunther says. “I never had cardio issues before. I always felt very comfortable, so it doesn’t feel that drastic to me. Maybe it does when you look at pictures.”