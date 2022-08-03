Gunther Comments On Rumors He Was Told To Lose Weight By WWE

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Gunther addressed rumors that WWE management told him to lose weight:
“I was a big fan of the look I had. I loved the foreign heavyweights that would go to Japan and beat up the babyfaces. And I had success. But if I stay stagnant, I’ll fall behind. I always want to be one step ahead.
“No one ever told me to lose weight. I knew the transition to the main roster was happening, so I wanted to transform into something new.
“When we moved to Orlando, Marcel (Ludwig Kaiser) and Fabian (Aichner) (Giovanni Vinci) were a great support. They’re both in tremendous shape, and we created a motivating and productive environment.
“I see the pictures of the comparisons, and I’m proud of it, but I’m still me,” Gunther says. “I never had cardio issues before. I always felt very comfortable, so it doesn’t feel that drastic to me. Maybe it does when you look at pictures.”
⚡ Dakota Kai Discusses Her Surprise WWE SummerSlam Return
During this past week's WWE SummerSlam 2022, Bayley made her return from injury, alongside IYO SKY (Io Shirai) and Dakota Kai, who had been [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 03, 2022 02:51PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com