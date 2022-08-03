WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Gunther Comments On Rumors He Was Told To Lose Weight By WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 03, 2022

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Gunther addressed rumors that WWE management told him to lose weight: 

“I was a big fan of the look I had. I loved the foreign heavyweights that would go to Japan and beat up the babyfaces. And I had success. But if I stay stagnant, I’ll fall behind. I always want to be one step ahead.

“No one ever told me to lose weight. I knew the transition to the main roster was happening, so I wanted to transform into something new.

“When we moved to Orlando, Marcel (Ludwig Kaiser) and Fabian (Aichner) (Giovanni Vinci) were a great support. They’re both in tremendous shape, and we created a motivating and productive environment.

“I see the pictures of the comparisons, and I’m proud of it, but I’m still me,” Gunther says. “I never had cardio issues before. I always felt very comfortable, so it doesn’t feel that drastic to me. Maybe it does when you look at pictures.”

Tags: #wwe #gunther

