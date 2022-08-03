Dakota Kai Discusses Her Surprise WWE SummerSlam Return

During this past week's WWE SummerSlam 2022, Bayley made her return from injury, alongside IYO SKY (Io Shirai) and Dakota Kai, who had been released in April. During an appearance on WWE’s ‘The Bump’, Kai discussed her return to WWE:

“Honestly, it still feels like a whirlwind to me with everything that happened. It all happened so last minute too. To be talking with you guys is insane to me. Everything that happened since Saturday has been insane. It’s been crazy,” she said.

Kai also talked about how they’ve wanted to work together for a long time:

“Bayley and I, we’ve been kind of talking about something like this for a long time. It hasn’t been something that was spurred overnight. This has been something we’ve wanted for years. The fact that it actually happened and to be under her guidance is insane because she’s literally amazing and great. IYO and I, we’ve known each other a long time, when I first went to Japan and she is literally one of the best in the world. To be alongside these two women is a dream. Everything that’s happened is something you think of in a fever dream, you don’t think it’s really going to happen, but the fact that it has and I’m alongside these two amazing people is crazy.”

