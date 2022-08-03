WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Dakota Kai Discusses Her Surprise WWE SummerSlam Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 03, 2022

Dakota Kai Discusses Her Surprise WWE SummerSlam Return

During this past week's WWE SummerSlam 2022, Bayley made her return from injury, alongside IYO SKY (Io Shirai) and Dakota Kai, who had been released in April. During an appearance on WWE’s ‘The Bump’, Kai discussed her return to WWE:

“Honestly, it still feels like a whirlwind to me with everything that happened. It all happened so last minute too. To be talking with you guys is insane to me. Everything that happened since Saturday has been insane. It’s been crazy,” she said.

Kai also talked about how they’ve wanted to work together for a long time: 

“Bayley and I, we’ve been kind of talking about something like this for a long time. It hasn’t been something that was spurred overnight. This has been something we’ve wanted for years. The fact that it actually happened and to be under her guidance is insane because she’s literally amazing and great. IYO and I, we’ve known each other a long time, when I first went to Japan and she is literally one of the best in the world. To be alongside these two women is a dream. Everything that’s happened is something you think of in a fever dream, you don’t think it’s really going to happen, but the fact that it has and I’m alongside these two amazing people is crazy.”

Read more WWE news:

Jimmy Hart Wants To Manage Dominik Mysterio, Calls Not Being Asked To Help NXT "An Injustice"

Jimmy Hart recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. during the festivities for WWE SummerSlam this year, where he was asked if there was anyone in [...]

— Guy Incognito Aug 03, 2022 01:44PM


Tags: #wwe #summerslam #dakota kai

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77749/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer